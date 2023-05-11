GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay announced on Thursday that Bird e-scooters and e-bikes are returning to the city for the 3rd year in a row.

The e-scooters and e-bikes are eco-friendly ways of transportation that are activated through Bird’s mobile phone application. These modes of transportation are one way to replace gas-powered car trips when doing simple things like going to the store, meeting up with friends, or just exploring the local community.

“We are happy to welcome back Bird scooters and e-bikes to the City of Green Bay. I know the bikes and scooters will be great options for our residents as they go about their daily lives. Cities are strongest when they are well-connected with a variety of modes of transportation, and I’m excited to include Bird scooters and e-bikes on the list here in Green Bay.” -Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich

Bird says it aims to help make cities around the country more livable by using its e-scooters and e-bikes to reduce car trips, traffic, and carbon emissions by providing a fun and effective way to get around the city.

Bird is excited to be working with Green Bay once again to offer convenient, environmentally friendly, and reliable transportation options to residents and visitors.” -Head of City and University Partnerships at Bird Austin Marshburn.

The e-scooters and e-bikes are able to be used on roads and in bike lanes with the e-scooters reaching maximum speeds of 15mph and the e-bikes reaching a maximum speed of 20mph.

Both vehicle types are to be parked out of the way of pedestrians and can not be blocking driveways or building access. Riders must also be 18 years old and must obey all standard traffic laws.

Bird is now offering the following programs for those who qualify:

Community Pricing: 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell Grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens.

Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel: Two free 30-minute rides per day for those who are eligible as healthcare workers or emergency personnel.

Community Mode: Allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on issues with a vehicle such as being damaged or poorly parked.



Anyone looking for more information on eligibility requirements for the new Bird programs, or for more about Bird and the vehicles they provide, visit the Bird website.