GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay is reminding the public to not place their garbage and recycling carts on snowbanks to be collected.

In a release, the city says that by placing the carts on a snowbank, sanitation trucks have difficulty grabbing the carts and could potentially damage both the carts and the truck.

The city also says not to place the carts in the street either as that creates a road hazard.

Green Bay officials state “The road must be clear of any obstructions to ensure safe travel and plowing of streets.”

The public is being told that carts that are placed on snowbanks or the road will not be collected.