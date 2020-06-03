City of Green Bay extending curfew until June 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With several protests happening around downtown Green Bay over the past couple of days, city officials have voted to extend the city-wide curfew.

The Green Bay City Council voted yesterday to extend the curfew until Monday, June 8 coming as an 8 to 4 vote from the council. It will be a continuation of sorts from the one imposed on Monday, with residents advised to end their protesting at 9 p.m. The initial curfew came after buildings were looted and Green Bay squad cars were damaged Sunday night.

Meanwhile, marchers hope to right some of those wrongs by sitting for peace in response to violence at previous demonstrations in Green Bay.

Part of the curfew details police action will be directed towards people who are gathering as a mass and or are engaged in illegal conduct. Police will not be pulling over residents who are going to work or are otherwise engaged in lawful activity. More information about the curfew and the rules it imposes can be found right here.

Green Bay Police remain adamant that they are welcome and respect the right to protest, they just ask those to obey the curfew.

In a common council stream just yesterday, Green Bay City Mayor Eric Genrich said about the curfew extension, “This would extend the curfew until Monday at 6 a.m. unless, in my emergency powers, deem it unnecessary to have it on the books. Just to be clear, it’s not something I would do unilaterally- this would have to be done with the advice and consent and support of Chief Smith and Chief Litten acting, of course, as Chief of Police and Emergency Manager.”

