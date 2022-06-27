GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 20th annual Kids’ Day was held on Monday at various locations in the City of Green Bay.

To kick off Kids’ Day the Green Bay way, Mayor Eric Genrich held a luncheon at Leicht Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., where he spoke on the importance of keeping kids active throughout the summer months.

“It’s a nice opportunity to send that message to our kids that they’re valuable to us and we really want to see them succeed. There are so many great opportunities, especially in the summer months to get out to our parks and enjoy everything they have to offer,” said Genrich.

Following the lunches, that were provided to the children by Green Bay Area Public School District, several local organizations were present with giveaways and games such as Jakes Jumpers, a Green Bay Forestry tree climb, live animals from the Wildlife Sanctuary, and a live Kids’ concert.

After the early session, the fun moved over to Joannes Park from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., where the children enjoyed N.E.W. Entertainment, activities with the Green Bay Fire Department and Water Utility, and a fun art project with the Green Bay Community & Economic Development Department.

Although not as hot as its recently been in Green Bay, the children were able to swim free with a paid adult at Joannes Aquatic Center from noon to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about Kids’ Day, you can visit its website here.