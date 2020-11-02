City of Green Bay is ready for election day

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich held a press conference at City Hall about November 3rd election day. “We are ready, and we believe that everything will be peaceful,” said Genrich. The city will have 16 polling locations, that will be fully staffed. “In all we have over 600 people working tomorrow,” said Genrich.

In-person voters will see security at all polling places, provided by the Green Bay Police Department. ” We’ve been talking with our police chief here in the city of Green Bay, and other members of the command staff. We are satisfied with the security plan that they have in place,” said Genrich. Details of the security plan was not released. There will be security at the central count location at the KI Convention Center in Downtown.

For the first time, the Green Bay Packers will open their doors on election day as a polling station. “As we looked for at the different buildings that we have at our facilities, we thought Johnson Tailgate Village would be perfect,” said Aaron Popkey Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers. The election commission reached out to the organization after the spring election, that saw long lines with only a few polling stations open.

For voting information in Wisconsin visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/. Long lines are expected at polling stations and due to the high number of absentee ballots, mayor Genrich says that results could be delayed as all votes would need to be counted. If you are voting in-person have your photo identification with you.