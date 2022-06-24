UPDATE: Registration for the rain barrel pilot program is full, according to the City of Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay is launching a pilot program this summer as they look to see if the community is interested in using rain barrels to harvest rainwater.

According to the city website, pre-registration for the program is required and it is free to take part in. A rain barrel and diverter kit come included for any owner-occupied residential address in the City of Green Bay. To be eligible you need to be a resident of Green Bay.

There are several benefits to harvesting rainwater in barrels, like watering plants, flowers, lawns, and gardens. Rain is collected from rooftops from a downspout, making it a cheaper alternative to using tap water. The city says installing rain barrels helps prevent rain from becoming polluted stormwater runoff, in turn helping protect the Fox River, East River, and Bay of Green Bay.

Conditions

All those looking to take part in the pilot program must be a resident of Green Bay and install the barrel at the address given on the registration form. The house or garage where homeowners want to put the barrel must have rain gutters and 2×3 or 3×4 inch downspouts.

How to sign up

While supplies last, register by July 15 or when the program is full – whichever comes first, according to the city. Public works will deliver them to the home between lane July or early August, however, the homeowner must assemble them.

You can find the link to sign up here.