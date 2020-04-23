Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

City of Green Bay offering residents free sandbags

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay is providing free sandbags to help residents mitigate flood damage to their homes.

Green Bay residents can pick up sandbags from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at 420 S. Broadway in the former Badger Sheet Metal Building. The entrance is located on the south side and residents are asked to go to the rear of the buidling.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

City officials say sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a limit of 50 sandbags per parcel. Personnel will be on-site to direct traffic, but residents will be asked to load their own sandbags. Each sandbag weighs 40 pounds.

Officials say residents will need to bring some form of identification as proof of city residency.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Once a resident takes possession of the sandbags, they become the resident’s property. Residents are responsible for proper disposal. Please do not place used sandbags in City garbage or recycling bins.

The City of Green Bay posted the below photo reminding residents of the proper sandbag stacking.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"