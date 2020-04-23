City of Green Bay offering residents free sandbags

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay is providing free sandbags to help residents mitigate flood damage to their homes.

Green Bay residents can pick up sandbags from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at 420 S. Broadway in the former Badger Sheet Metal Building. The entrance is located on the south side and residents are asked to go to the rear of the buidling.

City officials say sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a limit of 50 sandbags per parcel. Personnel will be on-site to direct traffic, but residents will be asked to load their own sandbags. Each sandbag weighs 40 pounds.

Officials say residents will need to bring some form of identification as proof of city residency.

Once a resident takes possession of the sandbags, they become the resident’s property. Residents are responsible for proper disposal. Please do not place used sandbags in City garbage or recycling bins.

The City of Green Bay posted the below photo reminding residents of the proper sandbag stacking.

