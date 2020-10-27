City of Green Bay offering tips to stay safe while heading out to the polls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the City of Green Bay are assuring voters who still need to cast their ballot in person that a Covid-safety plan is being followed at every polling place.

Election season is in full swing, with some voters casting their ballots early ahead of Election Day. It’s already been one week since early in-person voting began and the city have seen quite a turn out. We’ve seen the photos of those voters lining up outside city hall, but city officials are confident in protecting the health of those voters and election personnel.

The Clerk’s office assures voters, and poll workers, that every polling place will be supplied with personal protective equipment. That includes hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, and all poll workers will be wearing masks supplied by the Clerk’s office.

“Get your ballot, vote it, return it if you have an absentee ballot to return,” says Celestine Jeffreys, Chief of Staff Green Bay Mayor’s Office. “If you would like to vote traditionally, get your hand sanitizer, bring your mask- you don’t have to- but bring your mask and come and vote because this is the beginning of one’s participation in a democratic society.”

After that first day of in-person absentee voting, wait times have been no more than 30 minutes. Those with the Clerk’s office say lunch time- which is typically around noon- has been the busiest. For those who are voting in-person absentee, the Clerk’s office will be tweeting out wait times on their Twitter for voters if lines take longer than 30 minutes.

They are also urging voters to follow CDC guidelines for in-person voting to slow the spread of Covid-19. Such guidelines include wearing a mask- although it isn’t required by voters- washing your hands before and after entering a polling location, and maintaining a distance of six feet from others.

“If you are sick on Election Day, we do have curb side voting,” said Jeffreys. “Curb side voting is a little interesting, you don’t really skip ahead of the line if there is a line. You have to ring a bell and someone will come out, that way we can keep that social distance to help keep our poll workers safe and to, quite frankly, keep you safe as well.”

Drop boxes have also been a hot commodity within the last week. There are six absentee ballot drop boxes located throughout the city- including right outside of city hall.

Mailed ballots must be received, not postmarked, by 8:00 PM on the day of the election. There are drop box locations available for in-person drop off. The deadline for drop off is also 7:00 PM on the day of the election.

You can find more election information for the City of Green Bay online right here.