City of Green Bay publishes all records pertaining to elections

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay reportedly received over 65 record requests in regards to the election, in an attempt of transparency, the city has released all of the records.

After the Apr. 2020 and Nov. 2020 election, Green Bay receieved requests for the following:

Elections

The CTCL grant

Employees’ activities during the timeframes

The City of Green Bay is publishing all of the records requests on its website.

In addition, records regarding the contract with the KI Convention Center and the chain of custody log for the absentee ballots are included even though they were never requested.

A recent election report has some Wisconsin lawmakers asking for Green Bay’s Mayor Eric Genrich’s resignation.

Calls for the mayor’s resignation and investigations came from state Sen. Kathy Bernier, chair of the Senate’s elections committee, as well as state Sens. Roger Roth, of Appleton, and Alberta Darling, of Whitefish Bay.

Sen. Roth has issued a statement on the release of the election records saying that Mayor Eric Genrich is not addressing the issues at hand. In a release he points to emails from the National Vote at Home Institute as well as documentation from the KI Convention Center, where absentee ballots from the City of Green Bay were counted.

You can ready the full statement below:

Democratic lawmakers in northeast Wisconsin, Reps. Kristina Shelton and Lee Snodgrass accused Republicans of furthering election conspiracy theories and “right-wing propaganda.”

The Spotlight Wisconsin story alleges that Genrich and his staff ceded too much authority overrunning the election, including handing over the keys to the city’s central ballot counting location, to consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, who was hired by the city to assist with the election.