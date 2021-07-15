City of Green Bay ranks #21 on Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are ahead of the curve, the City of Green Bay has been listed as one of the top places to live from 2021 to 2022.

As one of Wisconsin’s oldest settlements, the city is proof that “old” isn’t always a bad thing. The city is not only home to one of the most storied football franchises in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, but its thriving entertainment and arts scene, revitalized downtown, and two college campuses are creating an environment that appeals to everyone.

According to Real Estate News, out of 150 of the most populous metro areas studied to find the best place to live, Green Bay was ranked at number 21 for its mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel.

The study reportedly measured each city by looking at several areas including job markets, school systems, and crime rates in each city. According to the study, Green Bay’s unemployment rate in 2020 was sitting at 6 percent, which is 2.1 percent lower than the national average and placing it in the ‘healthier job market’ category.

The job market isn’t the only thing looking up for Green Bay; the city’s school system has been recognized for its competence in educating future generations of students.

According to the study, out of the 20 public elementary, middle, and high schools Green Bay offers, 17 high schools have been recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools rankings. There’s no doubt these recognitions have helped the city achieve a higher score on the College Readiness Index than other metro areas.

Finally, the study examined the crime rate in each city leading experts to find that Green Bay’s violent crime rate was actually lower than the national rate in 2020, giving a reason as to why it was also ranked as number 22 in safest places to live.

Taking all of the study’s findings into consideration, researchers concluded Green Bay may not only be a safer option but may also offer a brighter future for you and your family.

