City of Green Bay ready for back-to-back snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The city of Green Bay has snow removal down to a science. Despite that, crews are ready for the back-to-back snow expected over the next three days.

“It’s Wisconsin, so we’ll get it. Just trying to finish up some shopping before the big snow,” one woman told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon on Thursday.

The city of Green Bay is ready, however.

“We’ll continue to track the storm system as it comes in and make our game plan for the weekend,” said Steve Grenier, Director of Public Works for the city.

He knows things can change fast and he says his crews are always ready to adapt.

“We live in the city, as well. We don’t want our residential streets in an impassable shape, so we’re going to do what we can to get the snow plowed off and back to the curb,” said Grenier.

In all, the city has more than 456 miles of roadway it takes care of, so they ask you to be a little patient while all that snow plowing is going on. Of that, more than 140 miles have been determined as priority routes.

“When we give the ‘go’ command, they’ll go out and hit their quad of the city and get the brine down, in anticipation of an event over all 142 miles,” he said.

When it comes to snow, it is Wisconsin after all, so it’s nothing new for most.

“Save yourself some headaches by leaving a little early, leave some room between you and the vehicle in front of you,” Grenier added. “And understand that, depending on the type of snow we are getting, like the snow we had last week, with that being heavy and wet, when you hit the brakes, sometimes that liquefies under the tires.”

Of course, there’s always another option.

“Just sitting inside, making cookies, and enjoying watching the snowfall come down,” another woman said.

If your mailbox is damaged

The city says plows can sometimes damage mailboxes. If it happens to you, they ask you to call them at 920-448-3100 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with the following information:

Address

Name

Phone Number

Whether or not you can receive mail

Want to drive a snow plow?

The city is actively looking for snow plow drivers. For more information, visit the city’s job opening website.