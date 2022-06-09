GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay is reminding residents that the Department of Public Works (DPW) collects curbside yard waste for no charge only during a specific time period each spring and fall.

According to a release, at all other times, DPW charges residents for collection if yard waste is placed on the curb. Brush/tree branches, trash, and recycling are the only things not charged year-round by DPW.

The City of Green Bay’s 2022 spring curbside yard waste collection program ended on Friday, May 13. Between now and the fall of 2022, residents must dispose of their yard waste at a yard waste facility.

DPW collects yard waste found at the curb and invoices property owners for collection. The minimum charge for out-of-season collection racks up to $82 and can go higher depending on the size of the yard waste pile.

Yard waste items include loose leaves, garden waste, dirt or sod, and grass clippings.

To find out more information about the City of Green Bay’s Yard Waste, click here.