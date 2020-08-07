City of Green Bay to consider proposals on Lambeau parking

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – City of Green Bay officials are considering a proposal to allow for limited camping or overnight stay for game days at Lambeau Field.

According to the proposal, staff have discovered that some parcel owners in and around Lambeau have been using their parcels for temporary uses of camping during game days.

“Due to their limited nature, game day or weekend camping may be considered appropriate. However, staff feels there should be some standards for those property owners considering such a use,” the proposal states.

New language in the proposal includes:

On game days at Lambeau, areas zoned commercial and industrial may permit the temporary stay of recreational camping vehicles, not to exceed two days prior to nor two days after the game, provided that a site plan is filed by the property owner in accordance with Chapter 13-1800 and all of the following requirements are met: Each individual campsite is be located and identified by a site number. Each campsite has direct access to a minimum of 20-ft. aisle space. The plan for electrical hook-ups for guests is code-compliant. The site plan identifies the availability of restrooms for guests. Fire pits and open flames shall be regulated by the Green Bay Fire Department. The site plan designates refuse and recycling areas.



“Staff feels the proposed amendment would benefit those wishing to expand their parcels on a temporary use for camping in conjunction to events at Lambeau Field,” according to the proposal prepared by Paul Neumeyer.

A second proposal was also submitted – this one touches on game day parking.

“The proposed amendment would allow for an expanded zoning district that would permit game day parking. Currently, game day parking is limited to residential zoned parcels.”

According to the recommended proposal, vehicles can be parked on the front, side, and rear yards of residential, mixed-use, commercial, and industrial zoned parcels on the days games are played at Lambeau.

The Green Bay Plan Commission is set to meet on August 10 to discuss these proposals.

The Packers previously announced that there will be no fans at the first two home games. This is in addition to a mid-July announcement that there would be no fans in attendance at 2020 training camp practices, Packers Family Night, or any home preseason games.

Latest Stories