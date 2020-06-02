City of Green Bay under curfew as Wisconsin National Guard responds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay, the Village of Ashwaubenon and the Oneida Nation have all issued a curfew for residents.

After a peaceful protest-turned-riot broke out in Green Bay on Sunday night, curfews have been set in place. The curfew encompasses all of the city within its limits. Washington Street saw a majority of the protesting, beginning Sunday and into Monday. What started as protesting lead to rioting, with some damaging store fronts such as Furs & Clothing of Distinction.

In light of those events, the City of Green Bay is imposing a curfew that began at 9 p.m. Monday and will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Part of that curfew details police action will be directed toward those who are gathering as a mass and are engaged in illegal conduct. This only pertains to people gathering in groups.

“You can protest all you want until 9 o’clock,” says Chief Andrew Smith of Green Bay Police. “Once 9 o’clock ticks by then you come in violation of the new curfew law that we have here in Green Bay and once you’re in violation of that, you’re subject to arrest. They were given warnings, did not respond as we requested and so they were detained and ultimately going to be cited and hopefully released later tonight.”

The curfew is imposed on all residents, regardless of age. Police will not be pulling over residents who are going to work or are otherwise engaged in lawful activity. Businesses are allowed to remain open during the curfew. These would include all health care, manufacturing, offices and licensed establishments, such as bars, restaurants and liquor stores. The same goes for grocery stores, retailers and service providers.

Green Bay Police say they welcome and respect the right to protest, they just ask those to obey the curfew.

“Until they started damaging people’s property and smashing windows here on Washington, everything was fine until then,” says Chief Smith. “We support their right to peacefully protest and peacefully assemble, but once they cross that line into criminal behavior then we have to take action and that’s exactly what we plan on doing.”

According to Green Bay Police, five arrests were made last night. The Wisconsin National Guard was also called in to assist police. Chief Smith says they may call in the National Guard again tonight should their assistance be required.