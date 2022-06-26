GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the weather warms up, now is the perfect time to clean, and rid your home and yard of waste. Early in July, the city of Green Bay will help you get rid of your extra waste.

During the week of July 5-9, Green Bay residents can place up to four 32-gallon plastic bags of ‘overflow’ household trash next to your city-issued trash bin.

If you plan on taking advantage of this overflow pickup, there are a few rules that the Department of Public Works wants you to follow.

The ‘overflow’ trash bags must be placed next to your garbage container at the curb by 6 a.m. on your scheduled collection day, and if more than four trash bags, or other items, are placed next to your cart for collection, they will be picked up and you will be charged accordingly.

The following items will NOT be collected:

Construction, remodeling, or demolition waste

Electronics

Appliances

Move-out debris

Green Bay residents also have the option of bringing bulk household items to either drop-off site located in Green Bay; on the east side at 1820 Mills Street, or on the west side at 519 South Oneida Street.

