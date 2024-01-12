GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin is getting hit with another snowstorm; director of Public Works Steve Grenier says more than 80 people are working hard to clear the streets of Green Bay.

“We are going to be in and actively plowing until about 11 o’clock tonight. At that point, our drivers will have hit the maximum number of hours that they can work, so we’re going to send them home to get rest, and we’ll come back at 5 o clock tomorrow morning, at which point we’ll pick up and continue fighting the storm and continue clean up until we’re done,” stated Grenier.

Grenier encourages drivers to stay home if possible.

“If you have to be out, if you have absolutely no choice that you must be out in that weather, give yourself plenty of room. Slow down. Road conditions are not going to be good,” said Grenier.

The Department of Public Works reminds drivers to avoid parking on the streets during the snowstorm.