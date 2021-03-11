LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

City of Kewaunee receives $1.75M to remove old buildings and restore Fisherman’s Point

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kewaunee was recently awarded two major grants to change Fisherman’s Point and improve the community.

According to a release, $1.75 million was received from the Community Development Block Grant program for property acquisition and blight elimination.

The city says the funds will be used to acquire and remove old buildings and raise the property at Fisherman’s Point above the flood levels, allowing the land to be restored to its original natural condition.

These awards represent nearly two million dollars in city amenities and services that are being off-set with state and federal funds, rather than local tax dollars.

City officials say this funding will soften the industrial look and feel of the harbor area and prepare Kewaunee’s harbor to be competitive in a 21st Century economy.

They believe it is not only critical to public safety, but also to improving the community.

Looking toward the future, the city says investing in core infrastructure ensures Kewaunee can remain an outstanding place to live, work and raise families, as well as maintain a positive and healthy quality of life.

If you have any questions, you can contact Mayor Jelinek, at 920-388-5000 or e-mail jjelinek@cityofkewaunee.org.

