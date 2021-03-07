LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

City of Manitowoc celebrates diversity through community art project

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Rahr-West Art Museum is presenting a community art project celebrating diversity in the City of Manitowoc.

The new installation is called ‘Portrait of Manitowoc’ and it explores community identity through portraits of Manitowoc locals.

The project is in collaboration with local portrait artist Sonia Vasquez, who shared with Local 5 that she chose a diverse range of people to feature in these portraits.

“We tend to see a lot of one type of person or type of people represented in galleries and so a big thing was representation both for the community and also for other people,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez is scheduled to be on-site at the exhibit on March 20 and April 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. creating more work for the installation, demonstrating oil painting, and answering questions about her process.

The installation will be on display through June 1.

