City of Manitowoc holds public auction

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc announced on Tuesday that it will be having a public auction on June 27.

City officials say the purpose of the auction is to dispose of any bicycle/personal property that has been abandoned or not claimed for a period of 90 days.

The public auction will take place at the Public Safety Building on 910 Jay Street. The viewing of the items will start at 8 a.m. and the auction will begin at 9 a.m.

The city says everything will be sold as is and must be paid for in full on the day of the auction.

For more information on what types of items will be auctioned visit, www.manitowoc.org.