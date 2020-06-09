LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

City of Manitowoc holds public auction

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc announced on Tuesday that it will be having a public auction on June 27.

City officials say the purpose of the auction is to dispose of any bicycle/personal property that has been abandoned or not claimed for a period of 90 days.

The public auction will take place at the Public Safety Building on 910 Jay Street. The viewing of the items will start at 8 a.m. and the auction will begin at 9 a.m.

The city says everything will be sold as is and must be paid for in full on the day of the auction.

For more information on what types of items will be auctioned visit, www.manitowoc.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"