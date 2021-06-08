City of Marquette adds to beachfront with property transfer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette has added 1,000 feet of beachfront property, thanks to a transfer of property from Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO).

The transfer was approved unanimously during the Marquette City Commission Meeting on May 24, 2021. The total cost of the property to the city is $0.

The section of beach is along Lakeshore Boulevard as you head towards Presque Isle Park and is across the street where demolition on the WE Energies facility continues.

The following is the background information provided to the city to help inform the decision:

The Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO) has determined that the Presque Isle Power Plant is no longer needed to continue operating the utility, and has commenced the demolition of the Presque Isle Power Plant buildings, machinery and equipment in accordance with the requirements of Marquette City Code Sec. 10-65 – Removal of Materials.

Sec. 10-65(a) states that all buildings and structures must be completely razed and removed from the site, including parts of the buildings that are above and below grade. However, Sec. 10-65(b) allows the City Manager to waive all or part of the requirement regarding below grade materials and infrastructure. WEPCO has requested the City Manager waive this requirement as it significantly increases the cost of demolition and site restoration without adding commensurate value to the site.

There are two conditions included in this waiver. First, the presence of the below-grade materials and infrastructure must be recorded in the chain of title as a notice for the future owners of the property. Second, WEPCO is the sole responsible party for the removal of the below-grade materials and infrastructure, if it is determined that removal is necessary at some point in the future.

As a consideration for this waiver, WEPCO has agreed to transfer ownership of the portion of parcel 0510130 located on the lakeside of Lakeshore Boulevard. This transfer would add approximately 1000 ft. to the City-owned publicly owned lakeshore in the City of Marquette for no financial cost.

No plans for any development or special use of the property have been made public by the city.