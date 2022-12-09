MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Menasha Police Commission has announced that Lieutenant Nicholas Thorn will succeed Chief Timothy Styka as the next Police Chief.

Thorn joined the Menasha Police Department in 2009 as a patrol officer. He has since served as a patrol lieutenant before moving to his current position of investigative lieutenant in 2019.

In addition, he has served in a number of different training and advisory capacities with the department and the city of Menasha.

“Lieutenant Thorn brings a wealth of experience and leadership,” said the City of Menasha.

Thorn has a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement from the Metropolitan State University and is a graduate of both the UW-Madison Wisconsin Command College and Leadership Fox Cities.

Current Police Chief Timothy Styka will step down on January 3, 2023, and Nicholas Thorn will take control.