City of Menasha welcomes $1,000 community planting grant

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Menasha announced on Friday that it has received a $1,000 grant from American Transmission Company’s (ATC) Community Planting program.

Officials say the grant allows the City to expand its annual Arbor Day celebration teaching students about trees and providing them an opportunity to plant trees near their school.

“Trees provide for a better quality of life” stated Mayor Merkes, “with benefits including crime reduction, mental health benefits, increased retail sales, higher property values, and improving storm water quality, Menasha’s urban forest provides nearly a half-million dollars in benefits each year.”

The Community Planting Program provides financial support to eligible cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes in ATC’s service area.

“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors,” said ATC Vegetation Management Manager Michelle Stokes. “While we can’t allow trees or tall‑growing vegetation in our rights‑of‑way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”

The grant from ATC will help diversify the City’s urban forest planting species such as London Plane and Swamp White Oak protecting it from invaders like EAB, reports city officials.