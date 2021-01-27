City of Neenah looks to fill vacant crossing guard positions

NEENAH, Wis.(WFRV)- In this new year, the city of Neenah is looking to fill vacant crossing guard positions. The police department posted the position on their twitter page.

We're hiring Crossing Guards! You'll work Monday-Friday during the school year for approximately 1.5 hours per day. Morning shift is usually between 7:30-8:15 AM, and afternoon shift is usually between 3:05-3:40 PM. For more info & to apply: https://t.co/UznsiegkXi pic.twitter.com/as2sGVG4vL — Neenah Police (@NeenahPolice) January 27, 2021

“The primary job of a crossing guard is to help children safely cross the street,” said Officer Stu Zuehls of the Neenah Police Department. Zuehls oversees the crossing guard team and says that the idea candidate is someone who is enthusiastic about the job. ” They are responsible for keeping kids out of harms way and standing at intersections in all types of weather,” said Zuehls. The department provides every new employee with equipment and training for efficient productivity each and every school day.

“There is some level of danger, traffic doesn’t always look,” said Shaina Fish, Crossing Guard. Fish has been a crossing guard for three years and says that she got the job because she loves the kids and wants them to get to school safely. ” I love the kids, and I have a 13-year-old son who I want to get to school safely each day,” said Fish.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in Neenah for months last year, which meant that crossing guards were not working. Luckily, the city still provided them with a much needed income. “We were very fortunate that we were still getting paid,” said Fish. Now that some schools in the city are in a hybrid model, there are virtual classes at least once a week. “Wednesdays are the hybrid days, which means that I have the day off,” said Fish.

When the students who attend public schools are in virtual format, other schools in the area, like private or parochial schools still need crossing guards. “On days like today I will head to an intersection by the Lutheran School to work,” said Rick Peterson. Peterson has been a crossing guard for two-years after retiring from Lawrence University. Peterson says that he was looking for a way to give back to the community. ” It’s a reason for me to get up in the morning,” said Peterson. He is a fill-in crossing guard, which means that he works various intersections when needed.

Some of the minimum requirements to become a crossing guard are having a flexible schedule and passing an extensive background check investigation. To apply, visit their website for more information.