Closings
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

City of Oshkosh buildings to close to the public

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All City of Oshkosh buildings will be closed to the public beginning on Tuesday, March 17, at 7 a.m. Employees will continue working and accepting phone calls.

All emergency services will continue, according to officials. The Oshkosh Police Department is discouraged citizens from entering the lobby. All Oshkosh Fire stations will be closed for walk-ins. For any emergencies continue to call 9-1-1. For all non-emergency incidents please call OPD: 920-236-5700, OFD: 920-236-5240.

Go Transit is operating as normal, according to officials.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

