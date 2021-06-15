FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

City of Oshkosh gives details on sanitary sewer overflow that happened over the weekend

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- Over the weekend of June 12 and 13, a sanitary sewer overflow happened in the city of Oshkosh.

The overflow occurred on E. Waukau Avenue, near the intersection of Old Orchard Lane.

The cause was due to a release from a broken force main. The amount of leakage is still being determined; however, it does not appear that any wastewater reached the storm sewer system or Lake Winnebago.

Containment, clean up, and repairs for the broken pipe began as soon as officials were aware of the sewer release. Repairs were completed by city crews and an additional contractor were brought in to help manage the wastewater during the repair.

The Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the overflow, and at this time no additional actions are required to be taken for this event.

