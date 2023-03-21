OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh has issued a reminder to residents about the danger and nuisance that troubled ash trees can cause.

A release provided by the City of Oshkosh states that property owners with a diseased and potentially hazardous tree may receive a letter indicating that they must remove the tree.

It was noted that if the property owner does not remove the tree, Oshkosh has the authority to have that tree removed at the property owner’s expense.

It is the mission and responsibility of the city of Oshkosh to ensure public safety as it relates to our troubled ash trees. Property owners with a diseased and potentially hazardous tree that has the potential to affect the public right of way (streets, sidewalks, etc.) or damage neighboring properties may receive a letter indicating that they must remove the tree. If that property owner does not comply and complete the removal of the tree, the City has the authority to have that tree removed at the property owner’s expense. Andy Radig, Communications Coordinator for the City of Oshkosh

Officials are asking residents to start planning the process of tree removal sooner rather than later. Once infested with emerald ash borer, ash trees start to die and dry out, increasing the chances of tree failure and the potential for property damage.

Resources for finding arborists and tree removal contractors can be found here. It can cost $1,500 or more to hire a contractor for the removal of an ash tree, and officials say that price has increased recently due to inflation.

Treatments can be made in an attempt to save a healthy ash tree, those treatments are done biennially. Information about ash tree treatments and other related topics can be found here.

For more information about issues relating to nuisance trees, you can contact Travis Derks, Landscape Operations Manager/City Forester, at (920) 232-5314.