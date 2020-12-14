City of Oshkosh reminds residents, tax bills being mailed Dec. 14

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh is reminding residents that real estate and personal property tax bills are being mailed out on December 14.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is encouraging residents to mail in their tax payments or use the dropbox outside the main doors of City Hall or to use the online payment option at www.OshkoshBillPay.com.

Officials say payments can be made in person at City Hall if necessary. City Hall’s business hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. City Hall is closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, and January 1.

City officials note that in order to be credited with a 2020 tax payment, the payment must be received, paid in person at any location, or placed in the drop box located by the main entrance to City Hall by Dec. 31.