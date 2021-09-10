New Director of the Oshkosh Public Museum announced

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Oshkosh announced Friday that they have selected Sarah Phillips as the

community’s next Director of the Oshkosh Public Museum.

“We are pleased Sarah Phillips will be joining the city of Oshkosh’s leadership team,” commented City

Manager Mark Rohloff. “Sarah comes to the city with extensive public museum experience and will make

a great addition to our team.”

Museum officials share that Phillips has been employed with the Idaho State Museum since 2008, where she served in various capacities including as a Collections Manager/Curatorial Registrar, Curator of Collections, and most recently, a Curator of Collections and Exhibitions.

Her experience has helped her gain the skills necessary to succeed in this new position where she will be tasked with overseeing the exhibitions, programs, presentations, and staff at the Oshkosh Public Museum.

“I’m inspired by the incredible work of the city of Oshkosh and the staff of the Oshkosh Public Museum.

We have amazing opportunities to create new partnerships and museum programming, and foster

meaningful conversations about the history of the region. I’m honored to join the Oshkosh family, and

look forward to getting to know the city” said Phillips.

Phillips will begin her new position with the city of Oshkosh on December 2.