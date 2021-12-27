City of Oshkosh set to collect Christmas trees following holiday

OSHKOSH- As another holiday season has come and passed, the City of Oshkosh wants to help residents clear out their now retired Christmas trees.

Oshkosh’s Sanitation Division will be rounding up people’s old trees during the regularly scheduled garbage days during the month of January 2022.

Details regarding the collection were released on Monday, December 27, and explain the tree collection will be between January 3rd through January 7th and January 17th through January 21st. The City has also provided proper directions for the disposal of the trees.

All plastic bags must be removed from the trees. They are to be placed outside either on the home’s terrace or driveway apron no later than 7 a.m. during the days of collection. Artificial and flocked trees will not be collected, organizers say. Citizens are also to remove all decorations, lights, and tree stands.

City workers also ask to make sure the trees aren’t buried in the snow. If you are looking to remove wreaths, garlands, or swags with metal frames they are to be placed in a garbage can along with artificial trees.

If these options don’t work for your home, individuals are able to drop off their holiday trees at the City’s Yard Waste Drop-off site. The Drop-off site is operating under holiday hours since the first of December and will last until March 31st. The drop-off window is from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday only. A permit is required to use the Waste Drop-off site.

If you would like more information from the Sanitation Division, you can contact them at (920) 232-5383.