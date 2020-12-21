FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Transportation Department reminds residents of upcoming holiday hours

Local News

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh Transportation Department is reminding residents that there will be no GO Transit service on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

According to officials, on Dec. 24, the city bus service will end at 5:15 p.m. with the last trip for Route 10 service to Neenah at 3 p.m.

Transit officials add that Route 10’s 4:40 p.m. trip, from the downtown transit center, will go only as far as Jackson Street and Kope Avenue.

The GO Transit’s office will be closed on December 24th and 25, and on January 1.

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week