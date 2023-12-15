OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh is on the clock as the Environmental Protective Agency and Department of Natural Resources have given the municipality a deadline of October 2024 to compile a database about all of the pipes within the city.

“The goal is to build a database that has every pipe that’s going into the people’s homes. The city does not have good records on a lot of those so we need to figure out what those pipes are made out of,” City of Oshkosh assistance director of public works and utilities general manager Steve Gohde said. “It’s important that we know what those materials are so we can determine if it’s lead or if it’s galvanized and has been downstream of lead because both of those pose a health hazard to residents that live there.”

It has been an effort ongoing since 2017, but is facing a time crunch now that the EPA and DNR issued that Oct. 2024 this past fall. So far this year, only about 1,700 households out of nearly 27,000 in Oshkosh have signed up for a free, 15-minute inspection by the public works, which is required.

“It’s been going very slow. We’ve canvassed several areas in the city, we’re not getting a great response to people,” Gohde said. “The EPA and DNR have told us that if we don’t get compliance [from homeowners], our alternative is to turn water off to people.”

It is a significant problem because most pipes before the 1970s contained lead, and even parts of pipe systems that have been installed since then still may contain lead. That is why it is important to have a professional come inspect your system, even though you can usually identify the material of the pipe with a naked eye.

“We find out what you have, what’s coming out of the basement, is it lead, is it copper, is it galvanized, PVC, what’s continuing into the rest of the house,” Scott Okon, a City of Oshkosh water utilities meterman, said.

Galvanized pipes are ones coated with zinc, which can also be harmful. Neurological effects and developmental delays in children and unborn babies are the largest risk that outdated pipes pose.

“It really is important to not have children and expecting mothers drinking water that has a lead concentration in it,” Gohde said.

Beloit, Frederic, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Racine, Superior, Wausau, West Allis and Wisconsin Rapids are the nine other communities receiving federal funding, some of $15 billion dedicated to lead pipe removal by the EPA nationwide as part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allots $50 billion “to upgrade and modernize drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure across America.”

Some of that federal funding will be used to help homeowners pay for lead pipe replacement, up to 50%. Oshkosh is tentatively expecting to receive $550,000 early next year to award homeowners that need help with pipe replacement.

“The EPA paired a consultant group with the city to help us go through and meet the new lead and copper rules that are going into effect in 2024,” Gohde said.

The EPA estimates that nearly one-third of the lead pipes in Wisconsin are found in those 10 communities receiving federal aid alone.

Even if lead, galvanized or other issues with pipes are found, homeowners are not required to take any immediate action. President Biden and the EPA are weighing a policy that would require municipalities to replace lead and galvanized pipes within a 10-year window, though Gohde does not believe that would go into effect until 2027 at the earliest.