City of Oshkosh’s internal computer system affected by computer virus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh’s internal computer systems was affected by a computer virus Tuesday morning.

City officials say they are working to investigate the cause of the incident while staff works on data recovery.

City services – including Public Safety, Utility Services, Garbage/Recycling Pickup, and Snow Removal – are continuing.

The 911 system remains operational, according to authorities, as well as the non-emergency phone numbers.

The City’s website and email services are not operational at this time.

