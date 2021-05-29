FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

City of Sheboygan remind Wisconsinites of jet ski restrictions

Local News

FILE – In this Friday, July 26, 2019 file photo, a ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea as holiday-makers ride a jet ski at al Sokhna beach in Suez, 127 kilometers (79 miles) east of Cairo, Egypt. Not only are humans changing the surface and temperature of the planet, but also its sounds – and those shifts are detectable even in the open ocean, according to research published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – As Memorial Day weekend kicks off with some perfect boating weather, the City of Sheboygan is reminding residents of some restrictions to ensure everyone is kept safe.

According to the City, an ordinance in place restricts all jet skis from resting or being launched from the beachfront. Officials say jet Skis must be launched from an approved city boat launch area.

The Wisconsin DNR is also reminding residents that before preparing to head out on the water, operators should ensure they have the proper safety equipment on board including life jackets and other personal flotation devices, fire extinguishers, and visual distress signals.

For more information about watercraft and boating laws and regulations and to find other safety tips from the DNR, click here.

