City of Sheboygan remind Wisconsinites of jet ski restrictions

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – As Memorial Day weekend kicks off with some perfect boating weather, the City of Sheboygan is reminding residents of some restrictions to ensure everyone is kept safe.

According to the City, an ordinance in place restricts all jet skis from resting or being launched from the beachfront. Officials say jet Skis must be launched from an approved city boat launch area.

The Wisconsin DNR is also reminding residents that before preparing to head out on the water, operators should ensure they have the proper safety equipment on board including life jackets and other personal flotation devices, fire extinguishers, and visual distress signals.

For more information about watercraft and boating laws and regulations and to find other safety tips from the DNR, click here.