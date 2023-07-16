TWO RIVERS, Wis (WFRV) – The city of Two Rivers, Wisconsin is renovating Central Park. The renovations include a new pavilion, the Schmitt Brothers’ Stage, and more. The Zahurones family says they look forward to visiting two rivers every year.



” Actually, it is very family orientated, very peaceful, everybody is so friendly we just love it,” stated Gina Zahurones.



Two Rivers city manager Greg Buckley says the city looks to attract more visitors to the park.

“We see this as really reinforcing central park as a place where our town comes together and celebrates with music, with dance, with good food and drink and that is quite essentially Two Rivers,” explained Buckley.



Frank Zahurones encourages more families to visit.



The city of Two Rivers spent nearly 2 million dollars on the renovations.