WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Waupaca, in coordination with the Waupaca County Public Health has lifted the swimming advisory at South Park Beach.

According to a release, an investigation was conducted into the cause of an illness outbreak associated with South Park Beach.

Members of the Waupaca County Public Health Department surveyed beach conditions, tested the lake’s water, interviewed swimmers and staff, and tested symptomatic individuals for suspected pathogens.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined the illness outbreak was due to the pathogen norovirus, which was found in testing on individuals.

Although the results of the investigation cannot be considered definitely conclusive, the City of Waupaca says this appears to be the most likely explanation.

The advisory is being lifted with consideration that the lake has been under a swim advisory for the past week and the last report of an individual reporting illness from South Park Beach was seven days ago.

The City of Waupaca believes that with this length of time, any virus in the lake water associated with this incident has dissolved through the lake’s natural filtration and turnover.

Beachgoers are being reminded to not swim while expecting symptoms of diarrhea or vomiting. The City of Waupaca also states that swallowing recreational swim water can get you sick if contaminated. Recreational swim waters include pools, hot tubs, water playgrounds, lakes, and rivers.

For more information about the illness outbreak at South Park Beach in the City of Waupaca, you can click here.