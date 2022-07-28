WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Waupaca is warning residents against using any ‘online services’ to pay their utility bills.

Officials say that one of the services that at first glance, appears to be endorsed by the City of Waupaca is DOXO. Services like these can sometimes charge extra fees or delay the time in which the city receives the payment, resulting in a late payment fee or disconnection due to non-payment.

If you use these types of services, the city can not ensure that your payment will be received on time and that other than the official payment options, there is no bill payment website or app that is affiliated with the City of Waupaca.

Official payment options

Drop off your payment to either dropbox at City Hall

Mail your payment to City Hall at 111 S. Main Street

Pay at the City Hall front counter with cash, check, or credit card

Sign-Up for online billing through the City of Waupaca’s Billing Partner, Payment Service Network

Make a one-time online payment with an e-check or credit card via our payment partner Point & Pay

For more information on the City of Waupaca’s utility payment options, click here.