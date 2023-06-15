GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The EPIC Event Center and the Green Bay Rockers are teaming up again to bring live music to Green Bay. This time announcing what they are calling a “dream lineup.”

In a release from the Green Bay Rockers, The EPIC Event Center will be bringing a lineup of Poison’s Bret Michaels, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Foreigner’s Lou Gramm, and Journey’s Steve Augeri to Capital Credit Union Park.

“This is a dream lineup for classic rock fans. We’ve created a night of nothing but fan favorites and it’s guaranteed to be a party!” EPIC Event Center General Manager/Entertainment Director Ryan Vander Sanden said.

All four singers are expected to perform all of the classic hits from their respective bands and while this is the Epic Event Center’s show, the Rockers say they’re more than excited to host the event.

“We execute a variety of events year-round at Capital Credit Union Park and we love the opportunity to do something out of the norm and host a concert. We will work side-by-side with EPIC to make sure everyone in attendance has an amazing night.” -Rockers Vice President/General Manager John Fanta.

This is reportedly the fourth time the EPIC Event Center and the Green Bay Rockers have partnered to host a concert.

Michaels, Snider, Gramm, and Augeri will all be performing at Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay on Friday, September 8.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought here.