DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Claude Allouez Bridge in De Pere will be temporarily closed on Memorial Day.

According to the City of De Pere Police Department, on May 30, the bridge will be closed starting at 9 a.m. until approximately 12 p.m. for the Memorial Day Parade.

Officials say an alternative route across the Fox River will be available during the closure.

Detour routes will be marked.