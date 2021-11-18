UPDATE: Armed man in custody after family dispute, had an active felony warrant

THURSDAY 11/18/2021 1:55 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody following a family dispute on Green Bay’s east side.

According to authorities, they received a call about a family dispute inside a house on the 1100 block of South Clay Street. One family member was able to leave the house and tell a neighbor to call 9-1-1.

When police arrived they found out there was one man inside the house with other family members. All of the other family members were able to get out of the house while the man stayed in.

Authorities learned that the man had a handgun.

Police were able to make phone contact with the man, and he ended up walking out under his own free will. He was taken into custody. The subject reportedly had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

There were no injuries, and the incident is still under investigation. The area has been reopened.

The shelter in place ended.

UPDATE: Green Bay Police dealing with armed subject, residents within 1 block radius asked to shelter in place

THURSDAY 11/18/2021 1:24 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A heavy police presence gathered on Green Bay’s east side as officers are dealing with an armed subject inside a house.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, they are dealing with an armed subject inside a house in the area of Emilie Street and South Clay Street. The incident is only contained to the residence.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and authorities are asking residents to shelter in place in their basement until the situation is resolved.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: Green Bay residents near Clay and Emilie streets to shelter in place, active incident underway

THURSDAY 11/18/2021 12:58 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Certain Green Bay residents are being told to shelter at home until further notice due to an active incident taking place on South Clay and Emilie Street streets in Green Bay.

According to a Local 5 photojournalist at the scene, there is a standoff taking place on South Clay Street resulting in a portion of the road being blocked off. A S.W.A.T. vehicle is also at the scene.

Green Bay Police Department has not released any information surrounding this incident at this time, but say all residents within one-half mile of South Clay Street and Emilie Street should shelter in their basement until further notice.

Local 5 will remain at the scene and provide updates as we learn more.