‘Clean Bay Backers’ meet to discuss state of Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday marked the seventh annual Bringing Back the Bay event, which focuses on the progress and future solutions needed to keep the fresh waterways in the Midwest clean.

The event brings in legislators, elected officials, and community leaders to talk about the clean up of PCBs in the Fox River and the Bay of Green Bay.

For both Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the Great Lakes Restoration Bill is important to helping Wisconsinites too.

“We can’t take any threats to our ecosystem lightly,” says Gallagher.

“The Wisconsinites who live on waterfront communities, and the many businesses who rely on healthy waterfront, need better, faster solutions to address these growing water quality challenges,” says Baldwin.

The Fox River Clean Up Project was recently completed after nearly two decades.

