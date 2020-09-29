GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Clean Bay Backers’ meet to discuss state of Bay of Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday marked the seventh annual Bringing Back the Bay event, which focuses on the progress and future solutions needed to keep the fresh waterways in the Midwest clean.

The event brings in legislators, elected officials, and community leaders to talk about the clean up of PCBs in the Fox River and the Bay of Green Bay.

For both Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the Great Lakes Restoration Bill is important to helping Wisconsinites too.

“We can’t take any threats to our ecosystem lightly,” says Gallagher.

“The Wisconsinites who live on waterfront communities, and the many businesses who rely on healthy waterfront, need better, faster solutions to address these growing water quality challenges,” says Baldwin.

The Fox River Clean Up Project was recently completed after nearly two decades.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns