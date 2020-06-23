LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

“Clean Boats, Clean Waters” program helping prevent invasive species

Local News

Watercraft inspectors to perform boat and trailer checks for invasive species at local boat launches

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEWAUNEE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A clean waters initiative is docking at a boat launch near you!

It’s all in an effort to preserve the waters of Wisconsin and it’s called the “Clean Boats, Clean Waters” program. Kewaunee County anglers who are bringing their boats to fish East Alaska Lake & Shea’s Lake throughout the summer may be greeted by a watercraft inspector as part of the Clean Boats, Clean Waters program, a state-wide education and monitoring effort to combat invasive species in the water.

The Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department has partnered with Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development to establish the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) program within the County, while selecting East Alaska Lake & Shea’s Lake as priority areas.

“When living in a county surrounded by beautiful lakes, it is easy to take them for granted,” says Kate Nelson, Conservation Specialist with the Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department. “This is an easy opportunity to raise public awareness about aquatic invasive species that threaten the lakes we fish, swim, boat and purely enjoy being in and around. Invasive species can quickly change all of those experiences. This state program has been around since 2004, and the DNR is seeing positive results in reducing the spread of aquatic invasive species. We wanted Kewaunee County to be part of those efforts.”

Inspector Sloan Wunder will talk with anglers about prevention steps they can take to stop invasive species from spreading between water bodies, perform boat and trailer checks for invasive species as well as distribute information and collect and report any new water body infestations.

More information on this program can be found online right here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"