“Clean Boats, Clean Waters” program helping prevent invasive species

KEWAUNEE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A clean waters initiative is docking at a boat launch near you!

It’s all in an effort to preserve the waters of Wisconsin and it’s called the “Clean Boats, Clean Waters” program. Kewaunee County anglers who are bringing their boats to fish East Alaska Lake & Shea’s Lake throughout the summer may be greeted by a watercraft inspector as part of the Clean Boats, Clean Waters program, a state-wide education and monitoring effort to combat invasive species in the water.

The Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department has partnered with Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development to establish the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) program within the County, while selecting East Alaska Lake & Shea’s Lake as priority areas.

“When living in a county surrounded by beautiful lakes, it is easy to take them for granted,” says Kate Nelson, Conservation Specialist with the Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department. “This is an easy opportunity to raise public awareness about aquatic invasive species that threaten the lakes we fish, swim, boat and purely enjoy being in and around. Invasive species can quickly change all of those experiences. This state program has been around since 2004, and the DNR is seeing positive results in reducing the spread of aquatic invasive species. We wanted Kewaunee County to be part of those efforts.”

Inspector Sloan Wunder will talk with anglers about prevention steps they can take to stop invasive species from spreading between water bodies, perform boat and trailer checks for invasive species as well as distribute information and collect and report any new water body infestations.

