SILVER CLIFF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town of Silver Cliff, which has a population of around 500 people, was rocked by severe storms on Wednesday night after a supercell traveled throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Due to the damage caused, it’s officially being declared a disaster, and a state of emergency was issued for the area.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has approved a debris management plan so residents have designated areas to clean their properties.

Officials with the town are currently in the process of procuring equipment to clear trees out of roads and residents. Every town building has sustained some sort of damage from these storms.

Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles have been temporarily relocated to the town shop, as the fire station suffered heavy damage in Wednesday’s events.

While the town was devastated by the storms, there are no reports of injuries from the area.

Town officials explained to Local 5 News that the priority is getting power back to the town buildings. From there, they’ll be able to move forward.

Local 5 News will continue providing updates as the Town of Silver Cliff continues its recovery process.