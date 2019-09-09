Clean-up progress celebrated at 6th annual “Bringing Back the Bay” tour

A crowd gathered Monday morning for an update from the Clean Bay Backers on the group’s efforts to “Bring back the bay.”

“We are nearing the end of the dredging and capping chapter of the Fox River PCB cleanup,” Beth Olson, a Project Manager with the Wisconsin DNR said.

PCBs are chemicals that were used in industry before their production was banned in 1979.

Although one piece of the project is nearly complete, Olson says the waterway has a long way to go.

“Once we get the toxic materials out of the river, we need to work on the nutrients in the river that cause algae blooms,” she said, “whether it’s an urban area with stormwater, a suburban area, people’s lawns, country clubs, parks, or rural areas with our agricultural practices.”

Bruce Deadman, a volunteer with the Clean Bay Backers says that those issues should be addressed as soon as possible.

“These are things that need to be addressed now,” he said, “and they can be addressed now on a fairly cost-effective basis. It’s going to be a lot more expensive to deal with this further down the road.”

That urgency was expressed during Monday’s tours of points of interest along the Fox River and the PCB processing facility.

“What we’re trying to do is energize everybody, but particularly our business leaders and our government leaders to understand how important this is,” Deadman said.

