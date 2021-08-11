Clean up underway after tornado strike near Black Creek

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – “We’re going to call this a low-end EF-1 tornado, so we’re going to say the winds were around 90mph,” said Kurt Kotenberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. On Tuesday evening the tornado touched down near Black Creek in Outagamie County. Thankfully, no one was hurt and only one property was damaged. “We saw there was damage to a residence, some shingles ripped off the roof, and some trees that were uprooted,” said Kotenberg. There also was a vehicle damaged.

The owner of the damaged home, did not want to appear on camera. He did tell Local 5’s Eric Richards that he had lived at the location in the Town of Maine for two years. He said when he got the alert, he secured himself and his family in the basement.

This type of weather emergency can happen just about anywhere. Paula Rieder with Outagamie County Office of Emergency Management says right now is a great time to get prepared for tornados and severe weather. “Have better methods for receiving those severe weather notifications,” said Rieder. She suggests getting a weather radio from a local retailer, or downloading a weather app for instant notifications.

A good rule of thumb is creating, or purchasing an emergency kit. The kit should consist of food and water that could last a minimum of 4 days, along with batteries, and other items needed incase the location you are in sustains damage. Not all communities have the outdoor warning siren, so you can’t completely rely on that in an emergency. For more information on the Outagamie County Office of Emergency Management visit their website here.