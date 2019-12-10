Cleanup underway following Kewaunee Co. manure runoff incident

CARLTON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says cleanup is underway following a manure runoff into a ditch in Carlton in Kewaunee County.

Property owners Wakker Dairy are reportedly cleaning up the runoff that went into the ditch. That ditch, according to the DNR, flows into Sandy Bay Creek near County Road J and Highway 42.

Officials say the incident was first reported on Monday afternoon.

Those living near the farm are being asked to monitor their well water for changes in taste, smell, and color.

If water changes occur, switch to an alternate water source and contact Sara Fry, DNR Water Supply Specialist, at 920-662-5147.