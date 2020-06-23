‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign underway in Wisconsin for 11th year

(WFRV) – The annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign is underway for its 11th year.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state are patroling in greater numbers for longer hours to ensure all motorists are traveling safely as part of the campaign.

Officials say seat belt usage in Wisconsin is at its highest rate ever, coming in at about 90 percent. Among those who died in traffic crashes last year, 44 percent were not wearing a seat belt.

“In alot of crashes, when people aren’t wearing the seatbelt, they tend to result in higher fatality rates due to the rolling of the vehicle and being ejected from the vehicle,” Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Michael Abrahamson tells WFRV Local 5. “So having the seatbelt on drastically reduces the rates of fatalities we’ve had on the roads of Wisconsin.”

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through July 5.

