WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca County residents better make sure they are buckling up starting Monday.

On Saturday, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be participating in a national Click It or Ticket Campaign from May 23 through June 5.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, the Click It or Ticket campaign is aimed to remind drivers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences of not wearing a seat belt.

During the duration of the campaign, officers say they will be keeping a ‘sharp eye out’ for unbuckled drivers.

Authorities remind residents that in Wisconsin, you can be cited for not wearing a seat belt and that drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle.

Officials note that they are taking part in this campaign to help prevent ‘needless tragedies’ from happening.