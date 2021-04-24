Climate justice organizations demand elected officials address America’s climate crisis

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Several organizations held a rally in support of ‘Climate Week of Action’ across the state.

Michael Beardsley with Our Wisconsin Revolution says, “We’re calling on local leaders around Appleton, Oshkosh, and the Fox Valley to commit to full decarbonization by 2030, and to really focus on 100% sustainable communities.”

Noah Reif with Citizen Action Wisconsin says, “Greenhouse gases are responsible for climate change, global warming and that is driven primarily by human causes like pollution, air pollution, smog fossil fuel burning.”

These climate justice organizations are calling on elected officials, all the way to President Biden, to address America’s climate crisis.

Anders Hanhan with Sunrise Fox Valley says, “We’re out here demanding bold climate action from both our local state and federal leaders. The climate is no longer a future issue it’s a now issue.”

Organizers say controlling greenhouse gases in America is especially important.

Reif says, “The U.S. is one of the leading producers of carbon emissions that is really the driving force behind climate change.”

Organizers want legislators in Madison to work together to pursue 100% clean energy in Wisconsin by 2035.

Reif says, “There’s a massive opportunity in this in climate change to really transition our economy justly and equitably to more clean energy sources and there are opportunities for great jobs in that. Climate change is no longer a threat that is 15, 20, 30 years down the road, we’re seeing the ramifications now.