(WFRV) – Multiple inmates and a Director of Mental Health Services were accused of the smuggling of contraband inside a jail in southern Wisconsin.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving contraband inside the jail and a clinical social worker. On November 3, correctional officers found contraband.

The contraband included the following:

Two cell phones

Two USB chargers

Nine Oxycodone pills

A lighter

Tobacco

Rolling papers

Makeshift smoking pipe

Three pens

Two razors

Based on information, staff at the jail initiated a shakedown of the dayroom and cells. During the shakedown, an inmate identified as 21-year-old Tarvis Koker, allegedly appeared to be concealing items in his cell.

Koker was removed from the cell and officers searched it. The release says that correctional officers found a cell phone inside a water-filled trash bag. The cell phone was reportedly bent in an attempt to break the phone. A USB charger was also found in the cell.

During this shakedown, officers reportedly saw a different inmate, identified as 33-year-old Andrew Crutcher, appearing to hide items. Officers later found a sock on Cruthcer’s waistband area that had multiple items. Oxycodone pills, tobacco, razors and other items were among the contraband.

Koker told a deputy that the cell phone was a ‘community phone’, and that he made calls on it every day. Another inmate reportedly told a deputy that Crutcher had a relationship with the Director of Mental Health Services.

36-year-old Brittany Perez was identified as the Director of Mental Health Services. The inmate reportedly said that Perez was smuggling contraband into the jail and giving it to Crutcher.

Perez is a clinical social worker and has been employed at the jail since June 2023, according to authorities. Authorities said that Perez is a contract employee and enters the jail through the ‘professional entrance’ where there are contraband warnings.

The contents from the phone were reportedly able to be downloaded from the cell phone and investigators were able to find a text string between Crutcher and Perez. The release says that the two were engaging in a romantic relationship.

On November 4, Perez was arrested and she reportedly declined to make a statement and request an attorney.

Below is a breakdown of the charges Perez is facing:

Four counts of Deliver Illegal Articles to Inmate Felony



Perez is scheduled to appear in court on November 9 for her initial appearance.

No matter who you are, if you smuggle contraband into the Racine County Jail, you will eventually get caught. Jail staff are consistently doing shake downs, conducting K-9 searches, watching security cameras, and developing informants. Once you are arrested, the Sheriff’s Office will work diligently with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure you are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Sheriff Schmaling

No additional information was provided.