Clintonville Area Foundation hands out $13,000 in grants

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Six local area non-profit organizations received grants from the Clintonville Area Foundation, totaling $13,000.

“The Foundation’s mission to enhance and improve the social, cultural, educational, health and general well being of the people in the Clintonville Area was well served with these grants,” says Jill Cassiani, Advisory Board Chairperson of the Clintonville Area Foundation.

The following grants were approved:

Camp HOPE $500 to support Camp HOPE, a free weekend bereavement camp.

Clintonville Goodfellows Association $3,000 to provide food, food vouchers, blankets, winter outerwear, and toys to families in need.

Girl Scouts of the Northeastern Great Lakes $500 to provide mental health kits and virtual Girl Scout programming to the girls in the Clintonville area.

Mission of Hope House of Wisconsin $3,000 to support shelter, resources, and training for homeless individuals and families

Navarino Nature Center $3,000 to support the center’s mission to educate people of all ages on the importance of nature and renewable energy

SafeHaven Domestic Abuse Support Center $3,000 to support their mission to encourage a safe community



According to a release, eligible organizations submitted requests through the annual competitive process. Committee members then recommend the recipients to the advisory board for approval.